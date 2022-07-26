Hibs v Hearts ticket prices revealed for Easter Road derby clash

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Like last season, prices start at £31 for adults in the home end and £33 for Hearts fans for the first Capital clash of the new season, which is a category A match.

The Hibees take on Hearts in the Edinburgh derby on Sunday, August 7, with a noon kick off and a full house expected in what will be Hibs boss Lee Johnson's first Edinburgh derby in charge.

Tickets sales opened today for Hibs fans, with Hearts fans who have more than 105+ loyalty points can purchase tickets from 9am on Wednesday.

Hibs tickets are priced from £31 for adults; £14 for over 65 and students; £12 for under-18s and £11 for under-13s.

Prices for Hearts fans start at £33 for adults; £16 for over 65 and students; £14 for under-18s and £12 for under-13s.

He claims facing Hearts in their first home match in the league will cost his club financially, reasoning that Hibs will miss out on the extra supporters who would have walked up for a match against anyone else.