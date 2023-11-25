Hibs wary of Spartans threat ahead of Sunday's showdown

Hibs have won seven of their last 10 games. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

The two Edinburgh sides will meet for the second time this season on the weekend as Hibs travel to Ainslie Park. The last time the two rivals clashed it ended in a 2-2 draw. However, both have had completely contrasting form since. Spartans have fallen down to 10th in the SWPL but Eddie insists that position doesn’t reflect the club.

“The league position Spartans are in doesn’t reflect them as a team,” she told the Edinburgh Evening News. “When we come up against them, it is always a tough game. You can see that when we last played them, we only ended up drawing. We will just put a game plan together to hopefully come out with the three points and work on stuff we didn’t do in the last game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Since then, we have gelled more as a team and are doing a lot more things that we weren’t doing back then. We are in good form and hopefully we can take that into the game. Our focus will just be getting the three points on the day.”

Hibs are on a great run going into the fixture. Eddie’s side have won seven of their last 10 games which includes a 2-1 victory against Hearts last Saturday. With only three games remaining until the Christmas break, Hibs are hoping to end the calendar year on a high.

“We look to just keep building on what we have been doing,” she added. “We have scored a lot of goals in our previous games and we will hopefully look to continue that against Spartans. We are just taking each game as it comes and hopefully, we can get three points.