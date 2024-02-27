It's a game where you can make a Hibs name for yourself and that chance falls to Nick Montgomery's men this midweek.

Off the back of a morale-boosting 2-1 win over Dundee at the weekend, the Hibees travel to Tynecastle for the third Edinburgh derby of the season with Hearts on Wednesday. A spot in the top six is being hunted by Hibs and a win in Gorgie would give that quest a shot in the arm.

A painful 1-0 defeat was inflicted upon the team last time out at Easter Road, and they will be keen to take revenge in Hearts' backyard. They need only look back throughout the years to see what a derby performance can do for reputation.

From recent heroics like Martin Boyle's double at Tynecastle, to the legends of the past, there are moments for the current stars to draw inspiration from.

The Edinburgh Evening News asked Hibs fans for their favourite derby memories of the past on social media. Here are 10 of the most popular matches from years gone by.

1 . Hibs 1-0 Hearts (17/08/03) An injury-time strike with 10 men sealed a memorable derby afternoon in Leith. "1 - 0 Garry O'connor last minute winner. Pretty sure brebner was sent off early doors so hanging on with 10 men to still get the win."

2 . Hibs 1-0 Hearts (15/04/23) Kevin Nisbet secured derby delight last season but sometimes, circumstances make the most special football moments. "First time I'd seen us win against them in person since my best mate died. First time my I'd seen us beat them with my wee brother. Special, special day."

3 . Hearts 2-2 Hibs (07/02/16) It may not have been a win but Jason Cummings and Paul Hanlon's late goals sparked a replay on the road to Hibs euphoria in 2016. "The obvious favourite has to be the 2-2 cup game at Tynecastle. A draw, yes, but it led to the best day of our lives."