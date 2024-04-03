10 best out of contract Scottish Premiership stars based on ratings including Hibs man & future Hearts player

The 10 highest rated Scottish Premiership players due to come to the end of their contracts this season.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 19:00 BST

There’s still time left this season for players in the Scottish Premiership to put in blockbuster performances and impress fans and professionals around the world. In fact, there are a number of players who are now into the final months of their respective deals and will be looking for a new club this summer. So these final weeks will be key.

As the rumours start to fly ahead of the transfer window, we’ve taken a look at who the best performing soon-to-be free agents are so at this point in the campaign.

Using the top average ratings provided by WhoScored? throughout the 2023/24 Premiership season, here are the 10 highest rated players across the division who are coming to the end of their contracts.

WhoScored rating: 7.33

1. Blair Spittal (Motherwell, pre-contract with Hearts agreed)

WhoScored rating: 7.09

2. Borna Barišić (Rangers)

WhoScored rating: 7.05

3. John Lundstram (Rangers)

WhoScored rating: 7.02

4. Scott Tanser (St Mirren)

