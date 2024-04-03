There’s still time left this season for players in the Scottish Premiership to put in blockbuster performances and impress fans and professionals around the world. In fact, there are a number of players who are now into the final months of their respective deals and will be looking for a new club this summer. So these final weeks will be key.

As the rumours start to fly ahead of the transfer window, we’ve taken a look at who the best performing soon-to-be free agents are so at this point in the campaign.