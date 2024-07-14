10 famous Hibs fans including iconic sporting stars, musicians and TV presenters

After a tough 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season, Hibs will be looking to bounce back with a strong run in the new campaign. They have already gotten stuck into the action on the summer transfer window, recruiting the likes of Warren O'Hora and Marvin Ekpiteta.

Hibees fans will be eager to see their team back in action after the break, to work on their bottom half finish last season — a hefty 22 points behind their rivals Hearts.

Like any club though, Hibs have a strong famous fanbase who are looking ahead to a more positive 2024/25 season. We’ve put together a list of 10 celebrities who follow their beloved Edinburgh side, so let’s take a look at them in the gallery below.

Famous Hibs fans Hibs have many famous fans, as you will see in our photo gallery.

Irvine Welsh Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh is another well-known Hibby. The Muirhouse-raised writer now lives in Chicago, but often gives his thoughts on all things Hibs on his Twitter account.

The Proclaimers Proclaimers Craig and Charlie Reid are Hibs-daft. The Leith-born twins' anthem, Sunshine On Leith, can be heard swirling around Easter Road come rain or shine.