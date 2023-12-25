10 famous Hibs fans including tennis stars, singers and weatherman

Hibs supporters will be enjoying the festive period today and looking ahead to a huge Edinburgh derby at home to Hearts on December 27th. It has been a mixed season for the Hibees to date and fans will be hoping for a turnaround.

Nick Montgomery has managed to steady the ship at Hibs but everyone concerned with the club has their eyes firmly on that third place spot in the Scottish Premiership. But it's not just the regular fans who will be following the fortunes of Hibs this season, there are an array of famous supporters who have shown their support for the club and who will no doubt be hoping for a good end to the 2023/24 campaign. Let's take a look at those names in the gallery below.