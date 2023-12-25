News you can trust since 1873
10 famous Hibs fans including tennis stars, singers and weatherman

Hibs famous fans who will be following the fortunes of the club on derby day v Hearts on December 27

By Paul Clarke, Mark Carruthers
Published 25th Dec 2023, 17:00 GMT

Hibs supporters will be enjoying the festive period today and looking ahead to a huge Edinburgh derby at home to Hearts on December 27th. It has been a mixed season for the Hibees to date and fans will be hoping for a turnaround.

Nick Montgomery has managed to steady the ship at Hibs but everyone concerned with the club has their eyes firmly on that third place spot in the Scottish Premiership. But it's not just the regular fans who will be following the fortunes of Hibs this season, there are an array of famous supporters who have shown their support for the club and who will no doubt be hoping for a good end to the 2023/24 campaign. Let's take a look at those names in the gallery below.

Hibs have many famous fans, as you will see in our photo gallery.

Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh is another well-known Hibby. The Muirhouse-raised writer now lives in Chicago, but often gives his thoughts on all things Hibs on his Twitter account.

2. Irvine Welsh

Proclaimers Craig and Charlie Reid are Hibs-daft. The Leith-born twins' anthem, Sunshine On Leith, can be heard swirling around Easter Road come rain or shine.

3. The Proclaimers

The Proclaimers are not the only famous Hibs-daft siblings. The Murray brothers - Andy and Jamie - are also of a green-and-white persuasion. Their love of the Easter Road club stems from their grandfather, Roy Erskine, who played full-back for Hibs in the 50s.

4. Jamie and Andy Murray

