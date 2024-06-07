He’s taken on the top job and now big decisions await David Gray as Hibs head coach.

The former right-back who formed part of the 2016 Scottish Cup-winning squad has agreed a three-year deal to lead the club. He has had multiple caretaker stints but now is the permanent head coach ahead of a big season at Easter Road.

A bottom six Premiership finish will need to be improved upon, with fresh investment from new minority stakeholders Bill Foley, through his Black Knights group, providing intrigue. There’s plenty of tasks waiting for Gray in his in-tray with legends on the move and new blood needed.

His competitive task begins in the Premier Sports Cup next month but pre-season will give him a chance to further weigh up his Hibs options. The Edinburgh Evening News takes a look at 10 tasks that Gray could look at in the early days of his tenure.

1 . Form a backroom team With Montgomery's coaching staff going with him, Gray will get to assemble his own team. That allows him to mould the backroom staff as he sees fit, with rumours already taking flight of who could come in. Hearts 'B' team coach Liam Fox is one man reported to be a target in some quarters. Photo Sales

2 . Reset button. A clearout is already underway but it may fully ramp up now. Alongside Hanlon and Stevenson, Adam Le Fondre has moved on. The loanees are gone and a whole host of stars have uncertain futures needing clarity. Photo Sales

3 . Black Knights conversation Discussions with the new minority investor wouldn't go amiss. Foley's network is wide-ranging and it could allow Gray some precious insights on a number of fronts for his first gig in management. Photo Sales