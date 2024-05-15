Hibs legends Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson will both leave Easter Road at the end of the season, following the expiration of their contracts. After more than two decades in the famous green and white, the two club icons are preparing to bid an emotional farewell to their fans.

After featuring in more than 1,100 Hibs matches combined, captain Hanlon and Stevenson will leave the club with their names etched in the history books. It’s no surprise that the duo are up there as two players with the highest appearances for the Hibees, but what kind of company do they keep in this elite bracket?