Hibs stars have been rewarded for a top season with call-ups to their national teams.

After a third place finish in the Premiership, no fewer than 10 first team players are off to international camps. One of which is Jack Iredale, who has been called up to the Australia national team for matches against Japan and Saudi Arabia on 5 June and 11 June.

He said: "It was a tough start but we managed to turn things around in November and went on a really good run. At the start of the season we set ourselves a goal of European football and finishing third means we’ve hopefully got a qualifying place. Now I come into the camp with really high confidence after a positive season and I’m just trying to keep things going from there.”

Who else is on international duty alongside the defender? We take a look.

1 . Kieron Bowie - Scotland Has landed his first senior Scotland call after impressing Steve Clarke. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Jack Iredale - Australia As mentioned above, in the Australian team for the first time. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Jordan Obita - Uganda Selected by the Cranes for the first time after featuring for England at youth level. | SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . Rocky Bushiri - DR Congo Looking to build on his first competitive appearance earlier this year. | SNS Group Photo Sales