The 10 Hibs stars on international duty as Easter Road men go global and pair could face off versus each other

By Ben Banks

Sports editor & journalist

Published 24th May 2025, 12:00 BST
Updated 24th May 2025, 12:59 BST

There’s plenty of Hibs stars to keep an eye on as they play across the world with national teams.

Hibs stars have been rewarded for a top season with call-ups to their national teams.

After a third place finish in the Premiership, no fewer than 10 first team players are off to international camps. One of which is Jack Iredale, who has been called up to the Australia national team for matches against Japan and Saudi Arabia on 5 June and 11 June.

He said: "It was a tough start but we managed to turn things around in November and went on a really good run. At the start of the season we set ourselves a goal of European football and finishing third means we’ve hopefully got a qualifying place. Now I come into the camp with really high confidence after a positive season and I’m just trying to keep things going from there.”

Who else is on international duty alongside the defender? We take a look.

Has landed his first senior Scotland call after impressing Steve Clarke.

1. Kieron Bowie - Scotland

Has landed his first senior Scotland call after impressing Steve Clarke. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

As mentioned above, in the Australian team for the first time.

2. Jack Iredale - Australia

As mentioned above, in the Australian team for the first time. | SNS Group

Selected by the Cranes for the first time after featuring for England at youth level.

3. Jordan Obita - Uganda

Selected by the Cranes for the first time after featuring for England at youth level. | SNS Group

Looking to build on his first competitive appearance earlier this year.

4. Rocky Bushiri - DR Congo

Looking to build on his first competitive appearance earlier this year. | SNS Group

