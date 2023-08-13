It was a tough afternoon for the Edinburgh side as debutant Katie Fraine was sent off after just 21 minutes at New Peterhill Park with the Hibees already 1-0 down. However, despite the difficult situation the visitors found themselves in, they managed to put in a respectable performance thanks to the heroics of substitute goalkeeper Nina Wilson who ensured it wasn’t a big opening day defeat. Despite his return not coming in ideal circumstances, Scott was proud of his player’s efforts.

“The game changed with the sending off,” he told the Edinburgh Evening News. “I’d have loved to see how we would have done 11v11. Going down to 10 players isn’t ideal, the game plan goes out of the window. We had to resist Glasgow City to minimal chances and try and plug the gaps. It becomes a very anti football way of playing which I am never very happy doing but the circumstances were what they were. I am disappointed with the result. Ultimately, we are here to win football matches but we have not had an easy chance to do that today with the circumstances. I am proud of the players for the way they fought and their disciplined work.”

Hibs almost got off to the perfect start as Jorian Baucom played in Abbie Ferguson but unfortunately, the shot bounced wide of the target. Glasgow City soon turned up the pressure and after a couple of close efforts opened the scoring after 11 minutes. Goalkeeper Fraine attempted to collect the ball from a corner but it was zipped past the 35-year-old which allowed Anna Oskarsson to head home. Fraine’s afternoon only got worse after she was sent off 21 minutes in for taking down Brenna Lovera outside of the box. Soon after, a poor challenge from Eilidh Adams saw the hosts win a penalty but substitute Wilson made a brilliant stop from Lauren Davidson’s spot-kick to keep it 1-0. On the stroke of half-time Hibs almost found a leveller as Ferguson played in Ellis Notley but her shot was pushed wide.

The second half started much like how the first finished with the hosts heavily pushing for a second while Hibs looked for an opportunity to catch the Glaswegians on the break. Wilson pulled off a magnificent save mid-way through the half to tip wide Mairead Fulton’s effort. The hosts second finally came with 15 minutes left to play as Hayley Lauder hit a wonderful volley into the net. Davidson would finally get her goal from a low free-kick to round off the game in the dying embers and ensure Scott saw out a defeat in his competitive return as Hibs manager.