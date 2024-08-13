Did you own any of these classic Hibernian strips? Or does the mere sight of them take you back to a moment in your past, whether that be happy or sad, not even necessarily on the football pitch?

We’ve taken a look back into the recent past when clubs only had two strips each season, home and away. And until around the turn of the century most clubs kept a strip for two seasons, with some bringing out a new away strip and a new home strip in alternate years.

While football clubs now release at least three, often four official strips per season, the special feeling of having your favourite team’s latest kit has inevitably worn off for many, with classic tops still taking you back to a certain moment in your life.

Take a look at some classic Hibs tops from 1991 through to 2016.

1 . Home 1991-92 Kicking off with the classic 'no sponsor' Hibs Adidas home top from season 1991-92, the "team that wouldn't die". The Hibs team are pictured with the Skol Cup at Hampden in 1991 after they beat Dunfermline in the final, just over a year after the club was so close to being taken over by rivals Hearts and disbanded. A strip that holds a place in Hibs fans' hearts for obvious reasons.

2 . Home 2012-13 The classic Hibs 'bottle green' home top, a shade of green preferred by many Hibbys given the early Hibs strips were a dark green. Leigh Griffiths is pictured wearing it in an Edinburgh derby against Hearts at Easter Road. Pic Greg Macvean 10/03/2013.

3 . Away 2011-12 A classic all white away strip, often referred to, with tongue in cheek, as Hibs 'Real Madrid kit'. Photo by Rob McDougall.