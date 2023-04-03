Many famous faces have been seen at Easter Road Stadium in Edinburgh over the years, both on the pitch and off it at the home of Hibernian.
Among the players to have played there are Hungarian legend Ferenc Puskás, German striker Jurgen Klinsmann and Italian goalkeeper Dino Zoff. While, Elton John once played a concert at the Leith ground. And famous Hibs fans seen at the ‘Leith San Siro’ include Josh Taylor, Irvine Welsh and the Proclaimers.
1. Josh Taylor
Boxing champion Josh Taylor is a diehard Hibby and regularly attends Easter Road. The Prestonpans fighter is pictured during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Hibernian and Kilmarnock at Easter Road, on November 30, 2019, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group
2. Elton John
British singer/composer/musician Elton John performed a concert at the Hibs ground in June 2005, with Scottish singer Lulu supporting him. Here he is pictured at the piano on stage at the Playhouse theatre in Edinburgh, June 1984. Photo: Bill Stout
3. Andy and Jamie Murray
Tennis star brothers Andy and Jamie Murray are lifelong Hibs supporters and have been seen in the stands at Easter Road supporting the team. Their grandfather Roy Erskine played for the club as a full back in the 1950s. They are pictured above with the Scottish Cup after Hibs finally ended their 114 year wait for the famous trophy in 2016 when they defeated Rangers 3-2 in the memorable final at Hampden Park. Photo: Hibernian FC
4. Ferenc Puskas
Ferenc Puskas of Real Madrid and Hungary is pictured training at Easter Road in October 1960 ahead of friendly against Hibs, which the home side won 2-0. Photo: Unknown