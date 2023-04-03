3 . Andy and Jamie Murray

Tennis star brothers Andy and Jamie Murray are lifelong Hibs supporters and have been seen in the stands at Easter Road supporting the team. Their grandfather Roy Erskine played for the club as a full back in the 1950s. They are pictured above with the Scottish Cup after Hibs finally ended their 114 year wait for the famous trophy in 2016 when they defeated Rangers 3-2 in the memorable final at Hampden Park. Photo: Hibernian FC