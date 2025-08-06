11 best photos from memorable Hibs 150th anniversary bash as Ian Gordon amongst attendees

By Alistair Gordon

Sports reporter

Published 6th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

Chairman Ian Gordon was in attendance as club celebrates historic milestone

From being the first Scottish team to qualify for Europe, to Scottish Cup glories 114 years apart, Hibernian Football Club has been an institution of Scottish Football now for 150 years.

To celebrate, ambassadors of the club congregated at St Mary’s Street Hall in Edinburgh, to look back on the incredible achievements of The Hibees. They will hope to mark the celebrations with a win in Europe, taking on Partizan Belgrade in the third round of Conference League qualifying on Thursday.

With attendees such as Ian Gordon, Malky Mackay, Joelle Murray and the Lord Provost of Edinburgh, let’s take a look at some photos to celebrate a historic day for the club:

A trip down memory lane as some vintage Hibees shirts from over the years are on display.

1. EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 06: An exhibition to mark the 150th Anniversary of Hibernian at St Mary's Street Hall, on August 06, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

A trip down memory lane as some vintage Hibees shirts from over the years are on display. | SNS Group

Chairman, Ian Gordon makes speech at the historic event.

2. EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 06: Hibernian Chairman Ian Gordon at an exhibition to mark the 150th Anniversary of Hibernian at St Mary's Street Hall, on August 06, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Chairman, Ian Gordon makes speech at the historic event. | SNS Group

Women's manager, Grant Scott and Gordon catch up at the event.

3. EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 06: Hibernian Women's Manager Grant Scott (L) and Chairman Ian Gordon at an exhibition to mark the 150th Anniversary of Hibernian at St Mary's Street Hall, on August 06, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Women's manager, Grant Scott and Gordon catch up at the event. | SNS Group

The most decorated Hibs player of all time, Joelle Murray takes a photo of the shirt she wore for twenty years.

4. EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 06: Former Hibernian Player Joelle Murray at an exhibition to mark the 150th Anniversary of Hibernian at St Mary's Street Hall, on August 06, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The most decorated Hibs player of all time, Joelle Murray takes a photo of the shirt she wore for twenty years. | SNS Group

