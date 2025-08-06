From being the first Scottish team to qualify for Europe, to Scottish Cup glories 114 years apart, Hibernian Football Club has been an institution of Scottish Football now for 150 years.

To celebrate, ambassadors of the club congregated at St Mary’s Street Hall in Edinburgh, to look back on the incredible achievements of The Hibees. They will hope to mark the celebrations with a win in Europe, taking on Partizan Belgrade in the third round of Conference League qualifying on Thursday.

With attendees such as Ian Gordon, Malky Mackay, Joelle Murray and the Lord Provost of Edinburgh, let’s take a look at some photos to celebrate a historic day for the club:

A trip down memory lane as some vintage Hibees shirts from over the years are on display.

Chairman, Ian Gordon makes speech at the historic event.

Women's manager, Grant Scott and Gordon catch up at the event.

The most decorated Hibs player of all time, Joelle Murray takes a photo of the shirt she wore for twenty years.