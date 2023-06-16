A look at some of the most likely and unlikely transfers involving Scottish Premiership teams this summer.

The summer transfer window is already in full swing as we move towards pre-season.

All of the Scottish Premiership teams will be hard at work as they look to improve their squads ahead of the new season, and both Hearts and Hibernian will be no exception. Hearts finished fourth last season, finishing just two points ahead of rivals Hibs, who secured fifth place, but both teams will want to make up ground on the top two next season.

They won’t be the only two teams with that aim, though, and with that in mind, we have rounded up the most likely 12 transfers to go through in the Scottish Premiership this summer, also including to very unlikely deals.

Take a look below...

1 . Odin Thiago Holm Celtic are said to be closing in on a £2.5million move for the Norwegian. Photo Sales

2 . Kevin Van Veen The Motherwell star has been linked with an exit, and he has already admitted he ‘can’t predict the future’, which is a little cryptic. Photo Sales

3 . Joel Nouble Livingston striker Nouble has been linked with a number of European sides, reportedly carrying a price tag of £1million. Photo Sales

4 . Glan Kamara Sheffield United have been linked with a move for Rangers star Kamara this summer. Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4