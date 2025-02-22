13 brilliant photos from epic Hibs win vs Celtic: Jubilant celebrations, touching tribute and away fan rage

By Ben Banks

Published 22nd Feb 2025, 16:20 BST

Here are 13 of the best photos from a memorable day in Leith as Hibs beat Celtic.

Hibs made it a season’s best performance and result combination when beating Celtic 2-1 at Easter Road.

Josh Campbell scored a first half double and that was too much for the often rampant champions to come back from. Daizen Maeda pulled one back and did have another in the net, but VAR chopped it off with Alistair Johnston’s cross deemed to have been out of play beforehand.

The Hibees haven’t suffered defeat since the last time they played Celtic towards the back end of 2024 and cut a team brimming with confidence. They ran into a strong team having an off day and made sure to make them pay, picking up points few will in the race for Europe.

It’s a day home fans in attendance will savour and here are some of the best photos from the game.

Campbell got Hibs off to the perfect start

1. Lift-off

Campbell got Hibs off to the perfect start | SNS Group

Hibs, loving it. Away fans? Not so much.

2. Goal joy and rage

Hibs, loving it. Away fans? Not so much. | SNS Group

The Hibs leader takes acclaim from his adoring public.

3. Taking applause

The Hibs leader takes acclaim from his adoring public. | SNS Group

Lewis Miller was into the thick of Hibs battle with Maeda.

4. Nothing to chance

Lewis Miller was into the thick of Hibs battle with Maeda. | SNS Group

