Hibs made it a season’s best performance and result combination when beating Celtic 2-1 at Easter Road.

Josh Campbell scored a first half double and that was too much for the often rampant champions to come back from. Daizen Maeda pulled one back and did have another in the net, but VAR chopped it off with Alistair Johnston’s cross deemed to have been out of play beforehand.

The Hibees haven’t suffered defeat since the last time they played Celtic towards the back end of 2024 and cut a team brimming with confidence. They ran into a strong team having an off day and made sure to make them pay, picking up points few will in the race for Europe.

It’s a day home fans in attendance will savour and here are some of the best photos from the game.

1 . Lift-off Campbell got Hibs off to the perfect start | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Goal joy and rage Hibs, loving it. Away fans? Not so much. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Taking applause The Hibs leader takes acclaim from his adoring public. | SNS Group Photo Sales