After a difficult start in club icon David Gray’s first stint as permanent head coach, the team rallied and embarked on a fantastic run which ended with them third in the league. They are now looking to the transfer market to strengthen their ranks ahead of Europa League qualifiers, which will begin in July before their defence of third spot kicks off.

It won’t just be Hibs on the prowl for moves though. There are former players of the club who could also be in search of fresh clubs this summer as free agents with terms ticking down. Looking at players who have contracts expiring in June - with some in talks over extensions - here are some of the ex Hibees who could become available as it stands should nothing be agreed with their current sides.