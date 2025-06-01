13 ex Hibs players poised for free agency as it stands with cup hero and ex aces stare at uncertain futures

By Ben Banks

Sports editor & journalist

Published 1st Jun 2025, 17:00 BST

Here are some players of the past at Hibs who could be on the move this summer.

Hibs are heading into the new season in a positive frame of mind after a successful Premiership term.

After a difficult start in club icon David Gray’s first stint as permanent head coach, the team rallied and embarked on a fantastic run which ended with them third in the league. They are now looking to the transfer market to strengthen their ranks ahead of Europa League qualifiers, which will begin in July before their defence of third spot kicks off.

It won’t just be Hibs on the prowl for moves though. There are former players of the club who could also be in search of fresh clubs this summer as free agents with terms ticking down. Looking at players who have contracts expiring in June - with some in talks over extensions - here are some of the ex Hibees who could become available as it stands should nothing be agreed with their current sides.

Last club: Dunfermline Athletic

1. David Wotherspoon

Last club: Dunfermline Athletic | SNS Group

Last club: Wrexham

2. Steven Fletcher

Last club: Wrexham Photo: Carl Recine

Last club: Burnley (in contract discussions)

3. CJ Egan-Riley

Last club: Burnley (in contract discussions) Photo: Alex Livesey

Last club: Millwall

4. Duncan Watmore

Last club: Millwall Photo: George Wood

