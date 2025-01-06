The transfer window rumour mill is in full swing and fans of every club across Scotland will be keen to see their side make some signings.

Hibs haven’t brought in anyone new of late but have added some players to the ex-star category. Jake Doyle-Hayes and Josh O’Connor have both made permanent exits with Nohah Kenneh heading out on loan to Ross County.

There are other former Hibees who have uncertain future as the winter window begins. Some made positive contributions in Leith, others had times best forgotten. But where they play their football next season is up for debate from a loan star of last campaign to some players from years past.

As it stands prior to new deals being offered or possible extension clauses being activated, these 13 players are set to become free agents in the summer if things don’t change or are currently without a club. Here are the aforementioned former Hibs stars.

1 . Glenn Middleton Club: Dundee United