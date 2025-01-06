13 former Hibs players set to become free agents this summer as things stand including former loan star

Here are 13 former Hibs players set to be free agents as things stand - including a couple of prior impressive performers.

The transfer window rumour mill is in full swing and fans of every club across Scotland will be keen to see their side make some signings.

Hibs haven’t brought in anyone new of late but have added some players to the ex-star category. Jake Doyle-Hayes and Josh O’Connor have both made permanent exits with Nohah Kenneh heading out on loan to Ross County.

There are other former Hibees who have uncertain future as the winter window begins. Some made positive contributions in Leith, others had times best forgotten. But where they play their football next season is up for debate from a loan star of last campaign to some players from years past.

As it stands prior to new deals being offered or possible extension clauses being activated, these 13 players are set to become free agents in the summer if things don’t change or are currently without a club. Here are the aforementioned former Hibs stars.

Club: Dundee United

1. Glenn Middleton

Club: Dundee United Photo: Sammy Turner - SNS Group

Club: Kilmarnock

2. Kyle Magennis

Club: Kilmarnock | SNS Group

Club: Kilmarnock

3. Fraser Murray

Club: Kilmarnock | SNS Group

Club: St Johnstone

4. Drey Wright

Club: St Johnstone | SNS Group

