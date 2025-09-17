Hibs are looking for options up front and the free agent market is where they’ll need to go.
Head coach David Gray has already struck gold in this department, with Dwight Gayle arriving after time without a club, and turning himself into a cult hero as his team finished third in the Premiership. They will hope lightning can strike twice after missing out on a loan deal for Birmingham City and Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes on deadline day.
Steven Fletcher has been linked with a sensational return to Hibs but that isn’t one that is being pursued, albeit, a striker is still being sought to aid Kieron Bowie, Martin Boyle and Thibault Klidje. Options are limited at this stage but there is still a mix of experienced forwards alongside some more youthful wildcards. So having a look at who’s out there, here are 13 candidates to fill the striker role Hibs are looking to fill.
1. Patrick Bamford
Probably the most high profile in terms of being known to punters. Had been linked with Celtic, scored goals aplenty for Leeds United but form had dropped in recent years, with injuries a factor. | Getty Images
2. Benik Afobe
Has been in the middle-east the last couple of years but over 200 games at Championship level in England. Fits the mould of a physical option. | George Wood/Getty Images Photo: George Wood/Getty Images
3. Assan Ceesay
The number nine pictured here playing at AFCON. A regular goalscorer at Swiss Super League level and this is an area where Hibs have gone shopping with Thibault Kildje and Miguel Chaiwa. Just out of a stint in Saudi though so wages likely a factor here. | AFP via Getty Images
4. Connor Wickham
Formed part of the PFA's squad of free agents in the summer. Big red flag would be no club since 2024 but Hibs plucked Gayle out of the PFA team and it didn't end too badly. Vast experience in England. | Dan Mullan/Getty Images