Head coach David Gray has already struck gold in this department, with Dwight Gayle arriving after time without a club, and turning himself into a cult hero as his team finished third in the Premiership. They will hope lightning can strike twice after missing out on a loan deal for Birmingham City and Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes on deadline day.

Steven Fletcher has been linked with a sensational return to Hibs but that isn’t one that is being pursued, albeit, a striker is still being sought to aid Kieron Bowie, Martin Boyle and Thibault Klidje. Options are limited at this stage but there is still a mix of experienced forwards alongside some more youthful wildcards. So having a look at who’s out there, here are 13 candidates to fill the striker role Hibs are looking to fill.