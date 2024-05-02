With David Marshall now into the final weeks of his current contract, and summer signing Jojo Wollacott making just four appearances in total this season, it looks like Hibs could be in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer.

Clubs around the world are turning to small-figure signings, loan deals and free transfers in order to balance the financial books and keep funds positive, so we have rounded up a list of potential options Hibs could consider this summer who won’t cost a penny in transfer fees.

Take a look below at the 13 goalkeepers who are due to become free agents at the end of their respective seasons and are looking for the next chapter in their career.

1 . Karl Hein (Arsenal) A potential prospect at just 22, he might not have played much senior football at club level but has 22 senior caps for Estonia already. Photo Sales

2 . John Ruddy (Birmingham City) The English veteran impressed in his only brief spell in Scotland with Motherwell way back in 2010. Ruddy has played for a number of clubs throughout his career and made 242 appearances for Norwich City. Photo Sales

3 . Jamie Young (Melbourne City) Could Nic Montgomery look at the A-League and consider the former England youth international? At 38, he might not fancy moving halfway around the world again, having only signed for Melbourne City last July. Photo Sales

4 . Darren Randolph (Bournemouth) Hibs' links to the Cherries could make this one possible. The former Motherwell man joined Bournemouth in January 2023 but has not made a single appearance and will be eager to get back out onto the pitch. Photo Sales