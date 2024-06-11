Iconic Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall has announced his retirement from professional football after playing out his final season with Hibs. The 39-year-old will remain at Easter Road in a new capacity though, taking on the role as technical performance director, working closely alongside sporting director Malky Mackay.
Ahead of his new chapter and following the news that he has hung up his boots, Edinburgh Evening News has taken a look back at the former shot-stopper’s impressive career and highlighted some milestone moments along the way. Take a look below at 13 brilliant photos from iconic moments in his career spanning across Celtic, the Scotland national team, the EFL Championship and seeing out his last matches with Hibs.
1. Signing for Celtic
After coming through the youth ranks at Celtic, Marshall made his senior debut in February 2003 in the Scottish Cup against St Johnstone. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602
2. A heroic display against Barcelona
Marshall pulled off a stunning performance for Celtic in their 2003/24 UEFA Cup clash against Barcelona to see the Hoops into the next round. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602
3. Scotland national team debut
After his heroics against Barcelona, Marshall was called up to the Scotland national team and made his full senior debut in August 2004 against Hungary. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602
4. Signing for Norwich City
In his first move away from Celtic and Glasgow, Marshall was snapped up by Norwich City in 2007 for an undisclosed fee, following a previous loan spell with the Canaries. | Getty Images