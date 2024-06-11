Iconic Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall has announced his retirement from professional football after playing out his final season with Hibs . The 39-year-old will remain at Easter Road in a new capacity though, taking on the role as technical performance director, working closely alongside sporting director Malky Mackay.

Ahead of his new chapter and following the news that he has hung up his boots, Edinburgh Evening News has taken a look back at the former shot-stopper’s impressive career and highlighted some milestone moments along the way. Take a look below at 13 brilliant photos from iconic moments in his career spanning across Celtic, the Scotland national team, the EFL Championship and seeing out his last matches with Hibs.