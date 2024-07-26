14 free agent striker options that Hibs could sign including Newcastle hero & West Ham ace

Hibs could look to use the free agent market to their advantage this summer

After different stints as caretaker boss, Hibs icon David Gray will finally get the chance to step up into the dugout fulltime as he leads the club into the new Scottish Premiership season.

Gray is tasked with restoring the capital club’s fortunes after a turbulent 2023/24 campaign, which saw both Lee Johnson and Nick Montgomery get the sack in a poor eighth place finish.

One of the key areas Gray will need to resolve is the team’s striker department. The Hibees are currently heavily reliant on Dylan Vente, who is carrying much of the burden up top following the departure of Adam Le Fondre.

This shortage of options means Gray will need to be active in the market and he could well look to use the free agent market to his advantage this summer. With that in mind, Edinburgh Evening News has looked at 14 realistic striker options that are currently without a club that Hibs could look to target. 

The former Brighton forward scored eight goals in 27 appearances for Hull City last season but is now searching for a new challenge.

1. Aaron Connolly

Experienced Polish forward Jarosław Niezgoda has been without a club since 2023 but is fit and ready for a new challenge after recovering from a long-term ACL injury.

2. Jarosław Niezgoda

The Senegalese forward scored 13 goals in the Turkish second-tier last term.

3. Moussa Djitte

South African international Lebo Mothiba has competed in France's top-flight for most of the last decade and is now searching for a new club.

4. Lebo Mothiba

