That being said, a number of ex- Hibs players have been on the move this summer including some notable names from recent history – such as one Scottish Cup winner, the English Premier League loanee who played just once for the Easter Road side, and an Edinburgh derby hero.

There will undoubtedly have been more personalities who wore the green and white at some point in their career but we haven’t covered all of them for reasons of brevity, while players who departed at the end of last season including goalkeeper Kevin Dąbrowski, defenders Mikey Devlin and Marijan Čabraja, winger Aiden McGeady, and development squad attacker Ethan Laidlaw haven’t been included either, given the recency of their exits and subsequent signings for new clubs.