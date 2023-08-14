At this stage in the footballing calendar, supporters’ attention is usually placed on which signings their club is making, never mind former players penning deals with new employers.
That being said, a number of ex-Hibs players have been on the move this summer including some notable names from recent history – such as one Scottish Cup winner, the English Premier League loanee who played just once for the Easter Road side, and an Edinburgh derby hero.
There will undoubtedly have been more personalities who wore the green and white at some point in their career but we haven’t covered all of them for reasons of brevity, while players who departed at the end of last season including goalkeeper Kevin Dąbrowski, defenders Mikey Devlin and Marijan Čabraja, winger Aiden McGeady, and development squad attacker Ethan Laidlaw haven’t been included either, given the recency of their exits and subsequent signings for new clubs.
1. Momodou Bojang
The Gambian striker has signed a two-year deal with Moroccan second-tier side Kawkab Marrakech after a stint with Real de Banjul in his homeland, with whom he scored seven goals and contributed to the club's 13th league title.
2. Chris Maxwell
Welsh goalkeeper left Blackpool at the end of last season and signed for Huddersfield Town. Played 17 times for Hibs while on loan from Preston during the 2019/20 campaign.
3. Sylvester Jasper
The former Fulham loanee returned early from another loan spell with Bristol Rovers and joined Portuguese top-flight side Portimonense on a permanent deal earlier this summer.
4. Victor Pálsson
Icelandic midfielder has played in Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, and the USA since leaving Hibs and recently joined Jimmy Jeggo's former club KAS Eupen in Belgium.