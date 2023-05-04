Brian McDermott, the new director of football at Hibs, will be working closely with the recruitment team on transfers and scrutinising all club processes.
McDermott has served as Arsenal’s chief international scout, but also had management spells with Reading (twice) and Leeds United. Here are 15 players who played under him as a manager, including a former Hearts legend, former Manchester United and Rangers defenders, a Champions League semi-finalist and an ex-Dundee United player who linked up with him more than once.
1. Noel Hunt
The former Dundee United striker was signed by McDermott for Reading on a free transfer and was then signed by him again for Leeds United. The Irishman played 127 games under McDermott overall Photo: Ben Hoskins
2. Ross McCormack
The former Rangers and Motherwell forward played more than 50 games for McDermott at Leeds in the EFL Championship, scoring a goal every other game Photo: Michael Regan
3. Jobi McAnuff
Nobody has played more games for McDermott as a manger than the Jamaican international left winger, who made 149 appearances under him at Reading and scored 13 goals. Photo: Mark Thompson
4. Marius Zaliukas
The former Hearts skipper, then 29, impressed McDermott on trial at Leeds United, who were in the EFL Championship at the time. He had been released by Hearts when they went into administration. McDermott signed him in November 2013 and the Lithuanian defender made a very impressive start at Elland Road. He went on to make 16 appearances before dropping out of the team after mistakes in a 6-0 defeat by Sheffield Wednesday. His contract was terminated in the summer of 2014, when he joined Rangers. Photo: Tony Marshall