4 . Marius Zaliukas

The former Hearts skipper, then 29, impressed McDermott on trial at Leeds United, who were in the EFL Championship at the time. He had been released by Hearts when they went into administration. McDermott signed him in November 2013 and the Lithuanian defender made a very impressive start at Elland Road. He went on to make 16 appearances before dropping out of the team after mistakes in a 6-0 defeat by Sheffield Wednesday. His contract was terminated in the summer of 2014, when he joined Rangers. Photo: Tony Marshall