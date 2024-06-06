He has worked with some of the best and most experienced both sides of the border - and David Gray will no doubt draw on some of his experiences in the Hibs hotseat.
After his latest stint in the caretaker’s chair, the legendary Easter Road right-back has emerged as the preferred candidate to become Hibs’ next head coach. He faces a big job after a bottom six Premiership finish last term, with a major player overhaul to come.
Gray started his career at Man Utd in the Sir Alex Ferguson era, plying his trade in the EFL and a short stint abroad. He has spent the last 10 years as a player and coach at Easter Road, and over the course of Gray’s career there have been plenty of familiar faces.
Looking at the gaffers during his senior career and coaching journey at Hibs to date, we look at the 16 men Gray could take pointers from purely based on his experience - long or short - with them.
