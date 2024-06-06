He has worked with some of the best and most experienced both sides of the border - and David Gray will no doubt draw on some of his experiences in the Hibs hotseat.

After his latest stint in the caretaker’s chair, the legendary Easter Road right-back has emerged as the preferred candidate to become Hibs’ next head coach. He faces a big job after a bottom six Premiership finish last term, with a major player overhaul to come.

Gray started his career at Man Utd in the Sir Alex Ferguson era, plying his trade in the EFL and a short stint abroad. He has spent the last 10 years as a player and coach at Easter Road, and over the course of Gray’s career there have been plenty of familiar faces.