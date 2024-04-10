Hibs will no doubt be involved in the summer transfer shake-up but there are former stars possibly looking for new clubs.

There is some contract uncertainty to sort closer to home, with Lewis Stevenson, Paul Hanlon, Adam Le Fondre and David Marshall all approaching the end of their deals. Boss Nick Montgomery has had time to assess what he has at his disposal and made some signings in the January transfer window.

More are likely to come in the summer, with fans excited about what the investment of Bournemouth’s billionaire owner Bill Foley could bring. But from midfielders of the recent past, Portsmouth and Derby County stars plus some SPFL rivals, there are plenty of ex-Easter Road men who also are unsure of where they will play their football in September.

Here are 16 Hibs faces of the past who are available to sign on pre-contracts, as per information on official club websites, media reports and Transfermarkt.