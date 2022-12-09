On December 9 1972 Hibs took to the Hampden Park turf for their third final of the calendar year.

In May, a Dixie Deans-inspired Celtic had crushed their Capital opponents 6-1, with Hibs exacting some revenge in the Drybrough Cup final in August with a 5-3 victory after extra time. Come December, the teams would meet again at Mount Florida to contest the final of the League Cup.

Hibs had come second on goal difference behind Aberdeen in Group 2, having beaten Queen’s Park and Queen of the South home and Away, and the Dons at home before losing at Pittodrie. Celtic had toped Group 8, beating Stirling Albion home and away, and recording a win and a draw apiece against Arbroath and East Fife. Hibs defeated Dundee United in the second round, 5-2 on aggregate, while the Hoops posted a 7-2 aggregate victory over Stranraer. Celtic needed a replay to beat Dundee after a 3-3 draw over two legs, but Hibs swept aside Airdrie, winning 6-2 and 4-1 to record a 10-3 aggregate win. Hibs then defeated Rangers in the semi-final while Celtic eliminated Aberdeen.

After a cagey first half at Hampden, Hibs boss Eddie Turnbull moved Alex Edwards to the right wing, where the two goals came from. The first from Stanton following an Edwards free kick and the second made by Stanton with a cross for Jimmy O’Rourke. Kenny Dalglish’s 77th-minute strike turned out to be mere consolation.

Hibs: Herriot, Brownlie, Black, Blackley, Schaedler, Edwards, Stanton, Cropley, Duncan, O’Rourke, Gordon. Sub used: Hamilton

Celtic: Williams, McGrain, McNeill, McCluskey, Brogan, Hay, Connelly, Hood, Johnstone, Dalglish, Macari. Sub used: Callaghan

Competition winners Hibs fans who won an Evening News competition to attend the final get ready to board their bus to Hampden

Hibs fans Maureen Mayworth and Tina Neil prepare to leave for Hampden

Hibs fans in a buoyant mood pose for photos before getting on their supporters coach to Hampden

Billy McNeill is powerless to prevent Hibs forward Alan Gordon from firing in a cross