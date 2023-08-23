16 players to have played for Hibs and Aston Villa - including current Derby ace and two current Easter Road stars

This is by no means an exhaustive list – and we could have included Shaun Maloney, who played for Villa before managing Hibs, and Tommy Craig, who turned out for Villa before a player-coach stint with Hibs in the mid-eighties. Willie Groves is another who could have been included, having featured for the Villans as well as West Brom in England, with spells at Hibs and Celtic either side of his time south of the border.