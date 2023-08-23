16 players to have played for Hibs and Aston Villa - including current Derby ace and two current Easter Road stars

With Hibs and Aston Villa meeting in the play-off round of the Europa Conference League this week and next, we take a look at some of the players to have represented both teams over the years.
This is by no means an exhaustive list – and we could have included Shaun Maloney, who played for Villa before managing Hibs, and Tommy Craig, who turned out for Villa before a player-coach stint with Hibs in the mid-eighties. Willie Groves is another who could have been included, having featured for the Villans as well as West Brom in England, with spells at Hibs and Celtic either side of his time south of the border.
Not every player made a senior appearance for both teams – with Harry McKirdy only featuring for Villa at youth level, for example – but there is a wide and varied selection of well-known names, and some perhaps not so well-known, who have had spells with both teams.
1. Des Bremner
Aberchirder-born midfielder spent seven years for Hibs and was capped by Scotland before moving to Aston Villa in 1979 where he won the First Division, European Cup, and European Super Cup. Pictures: Getty Images/SNS Group Photo: Getty Images/SNS Group
2. Jimmy Brown
Former Musselburgh Grammar pupil Jimmy Brown signed for Villa in 1969. Remains the youngest-ever player to appear in a first-team game for Villa after making his debut at the age of 15 years and 349 days. Had spells with Preston, Ethnikos, and Portsmouth before seeing out his professional career with Hibs. Picture: Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
3. Didier Agathe
Played just six games each for Hibs and Villa but certainly made a mark in green and white, scoring four goals in two matches before being bought by Celtic. Picture: SNS Group / PA Images Photo: SNS Group / PA Images
4. John Burridge
Legendary goalkeeper began his career with Workington before moving on to Blackpool, with whom he won the Anglo-Italian Cup in 1971. Later joined Villa with whom he won the League Cup in 1977 and repeated the feat north of the border with Hibs in 1991. Picture: SNS Group / Getty Images Photo: SNS Group / Getty Images