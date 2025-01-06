17 brilliant photos of epic Hibs vs Rangers classic as picturesque moments caught in the wild wind and rain

The match was beautiful chaos at Easter Road and the snappers in position snapped some brilliant Hibs vs Rangers photos in wild conditions - take a look.

It was a chaotic game played in suitably wild conditions and not one many fans in attendance will forget in a hurry.

Hibs hosted Rangers in the Premiership on Sunday and played out a classic, the game finishing 3-3 after a barnstorming game. It looked as if the visitors would run away with it when Hamza Igamane came flying out the traps with a double.

Martin Boyle continued his surge of form with a double of his own as Hibs came roaring back into this game either side of half-time. Igamane completing the hat-trick looked to have put a tin lid on the madness.

Rocky Bushiri had other ideas when rising highest from a corner to head home and secure a point for Hibs that keeps them firmly in the top six hunt. The weather conditions weren’t great but the photos snapped on the day proved tremendous. Here are 17 of the best of them.

Signs were ominous for Hibs early doors as Rangers took early command.

Signs were ominous for Hibs early doors as Rangers took early command.

The Australian international got the place going again with a fine effort.

The Australian international got the place going again with a fine effort.

Sunderland loanee Nectar Triantis was one of those plugging away in midfield.

Sunderland loanee Nectar Triantis was one of those plugging away in midfield.

Hibs fans and players cry for a penalty, and John Beaton agrees.

Hibs fans and players cry for a penalty, and John Beaton agrees.

