The season is over and done with at Hibs with memories made throughout the 24/25 campaign.

Head coach David Gray endured a tough start to life as permanent head coach but turned it all around to finish third. The only dampener on that Premiership effort is Aberdeen’s shocking of Celtic in the Scottish Cup taking away a cemented league phase spot in UEFA competition next campaign, but that does not take away from the success of this season.

Now Hibs attentions turns to Europa League qualifiers beginning in July, a reward for fan dedication travelling near and far in the most recent term. Charting the journey from pre season to matchday 38, here are some of the best photos of Hibs fans in this season now past.

1 . Starting out June 29th is when Hibs got to see the team for the first time, packing into Meadowbank for a friendly versus Edinburgh City.

2 . On the road Hibs fans make the long journey north to Elgin City.

3 . New frontiers Hibs fans at Kelty