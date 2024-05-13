Hearts and Hibs have nurtured some special players over the years who have gone on to achieve great things both in and outside of Scotland.

Former Hibs midfielder Jackson Irvine is one of the latest to stamp a new milestone in his career following his side’s promotion to the Bundesliga. The 31-year-old is with German cult outfit FC St. Pauli and they have clinched promotion up to the country’s top flight with a game still to play.

If they can beat their last remaining rivals, they will also be crowned champions of the division. Irvine has contributed six goals and eight assists to the cause this season.

The Australian international signed for Hibs in January 2021 on a short-term deal until the end of the season, before joining St. Pauli in the summer. As the ex-Hibee prepares to celebrate his side’s success, the Edinburgh Evening News has taken a look around the globe at other stars who once played for either Hearts or Hibs and are now competing abroad.