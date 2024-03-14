2023/24 Scottish Premiership average attendances, ranked - including Hibs, Hearts, Celtic and Rangers

Here's a look at all the average attendances in the Scottish Premiership this season.

By Jimmy Johnson
Published 14th Mar 2024, 09:00 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2024, 08:15 GMT

The 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season is reaching its climax, as the title race between Celtic and Rangers nears a crescendo - but before all that, let's take a look at which clubs in the division have been attracting the highest average attendances on the current campaign.

We'll be looking at each club in Scotland's top division - Hibs and Hearts feature, but how can the two Edinburgh clubs in the highest tier fare when compared to the rest of the teams in the league? Celtic and Rangers provide stern competition - can Hibs and Hearts match up to the Glaswegian giants?

Average attendance: 3,981

1. 12. Livingston

Average attendance: 3,981 Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group

Average attendance: 4,392

2. 11. Ross County

Average attendance: 4,392 Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group

Average attendance: 4,645

3. 10. St. Johnstone

Average attendance: 4,645

Average attendance: 5,737

4. 9. Motherwell

Average attendance: 5,737 Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

