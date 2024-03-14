The 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season is reaching its climax, as the title race between Celtic and Rangers nears a crescendo - but before all that, let's take a look at which clubs in the division have been attracting the highest average attendances on the current campaign.

We'll be looking at each club in Scotland's top division - Hibs and Hearts feature, but how can the two Edinburgh clubs in the highest tier fare when compared to the rest of the teams in the league? Celtic and Rangers provide stern competition - can Hibs and Hearts match up to the Glaswegian giants?