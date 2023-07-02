How the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership table has been predicted to look like at the end of the season.

Another exciting Scottish Premiership season is edging closer and it’s all to play for at both the top and bottom of the table.

Celtic will once again go toe-to-toe with fierce rivals Rangers for the title and the Hoops will be pushing for a third consecutive triumph after a big change in personnel at the hilt. Former manager Ange Postecoglou left his role to join Tottenham Hotspur, while Brendan Rodgers returned for another stint in the Premiership.

Meanwhile Hearts will be looking to continue their upwards trajectory after returning to the top flight just two years ago. Last season, they finished two points ahead of Hibs, who will also be looking to climb the table.

So how will the standings shape up this season? Based on a range of informative outright odds markets, OLBG has released a supercomputer prediction for how the Premiership table will look after the final matches of the campaign.

12th — Dundee Tipped 6/4 to finish bottom

11th — Ross County Tipped 2/1 to finish bottom

10th — St Johnstone Tipped 8/1 to finish bottom

9th — Livingston Tipped 1/3 to finish inside the bottom six