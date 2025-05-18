Hibs have looked forward to Europe with emotion and euphoria on the final day of the Premiership season against Rangers.

The pulsating clasg had drama, controversy and beach balls aplenty in a 2-2 draw at Easter Road. Kieron Bowie and Martin Boyle efforts cancelled out Rangers advances, who were left aggrieved by a goal they never got with the game still 1-0 in their favour.

It was one of a few days where the game mattered little to the overall mood in Leith, with third place and ticket to European football already booked. Now, all eyes turn to next weekend’s Scottish Cup final, where a win for Celtic will at the very least secure Conference League football in that competition’s league phase, raking in millions.

Here are 21 of the best images from a day of emotion and celebration at Hibs.

1 . Sunny days Shades weather for Youan | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Supporters rise Hibs fans rise for their heroes | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Carnival atmosphere A fan tifo hails the team | SNS Group Photo Sales