21 epic and emotional photos from Hibs' final day party as euphoric Easter Road celebrations take centre stage

By Ben Banks

Sports editor & journalist

Published 18th May 2025, 12:00 BST

Here are some of the best photos from Hibs’ big celebrations on the final afternoon of their season

Hibs have looked forward to Europe with emotion and euphoria on the final day of the Premiership season against Rangers.

The pulsating clasg had drama, controversy and beach balls aplenty in a 2-2 draw at Easter Road. Kieron Bowie and Martin Boyle efforts cancelled out Rangers advances, who were left aggrieved by a goal they never got with the game still 1-0 in their favour.

It was one of a few days where the game mattered little to the overall mood in Leith, with third place and ticket to European football already booked. Now, all eyes turn to next weekend’s Scottish Cup final, where a win for Celtic will at the very least secure Conference League football in that competition’s league phase, raking in millions.

Here are 21 of the best images from a day of emotion and celebration at Hibs.

Shades weather for Youan

1. Sunny days

Shades weather for Youan | SNS Group

Hibs fans rise for their heroes

2. Supporters rise

Hibs fans rise for their heroes | SNS Group

A fan tifo hails the team

3. Carnival atmosphere

A fan tifo hails the team | SNS Group

A tribute to former Hibs and Raith Rovers player Shaun Dennis

4. Poignant start

A tribute to former Hibs and Raith Rovers player Shaun Dennis | SNS Group

