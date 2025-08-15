21 epic photos of Hibs vs Partizan Belgrade as Easter Road whipped up into Conference League frenzy

By Alistair Gordon

Sports reporter

Published 15th Aug 2025, 12:00 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2025, 12:00 BST

The Europa Conference League qualifier will go down in history, so here’s a look at some of the best snapshots from a jam-packed Easter Road

In what was a chaotic match in Leith, Hibs eventually managed to beat Partizan Belgrade 4-3 on aggregate in their Conference League third round qualifying match,

Coming back from a 2-0 win in Belgrade, The Hibees were favourites to progress to the next stage, however found themselves level in the tie at half time, as Partizan’s Milan Vukotic and Jovan Milosevic both netted in the first half. With all the momentum going the way of the Serbs, it was going to take something special for Hibs to weather the storm.

Up stepped in-form Kieron Bowie, who’s 30-yard strike looped over Partizan keeper, Marko Milosevic, to restore Hibs’ lead in the tie. Despite this, the drama wasn’t done yet, as Bogdan Kostic scored for Partizan in the 95th minute, to send the match into extra time. Chris Cadden gave Hibs the lead in the 100th minute, as the Leith side eventually managed to hold out for the win. There were some amazing scenes both on the pitch and in the stands at Easter Road last night, let’s take a look at 21 incredible photos captured, on a night Hibs fans will never forget:

A sold-out Easter Road welcome the teams onto the park.

1. Stage is set

A sold-out Easter Road welcome the teams onto the park. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Scotland boss, Steve Clarke was in attendance for the European tie.

2. A familiar face

Scotland boss, Steve Clarke was in attendance for the European tie. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Jordan Obita shields the ball from Partizan's Ognjen Ugreseic in the early stages.

3. Battling hard

Jordan Obita shields the ball from Partizan's Ognjen Ugreseic in the early stages. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Partizan's Milan Vukotic opens the scoring in the 17th minute.

4. Disaster start

Partizan's Milan Vukotic opens the scoring in the 17th minute. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Kieron BowieUefa Conference League
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice