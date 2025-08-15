In what was a chaotic match in Leith, Hibs eventually managed to beat Partizan Belgrade 4-3 on aggregate in their Conference League third round qualifying match,

Coming back from a 2-0 win in Belgrade, The Hibees were favourites to progress to the next stage, however found themselves level in the tie at half time, as Partizan’s Milan Vukotic and Jovan Milosevic both netted in the first half. With all the momentum going the way of the Serbs, it was going to take something special for Hibs to weather the storm.

Up stepped in-form Kieron Bowie, who’s 30-yard strike looped over Partizan keeper, Marko Milosevic, to restore Hibs’ lead in the tie. Despite this, the drama wasn’t done yet, as Bogdan Kostic scored for Partizan in the 95th minute, to send the match into extra time. Chris Cadden gave Hibs the lead in the 100th minute, as the Leith side eventually managed to hold out for the win. There were some amazing scenes both on the pitch and in the stands at Easter Road last night, let’s take a look at 21 incredible photos captured, on a night Hibs fans will never forget:

1 . Stage is set A sold-out Easter Road welcome the teams onto the park.

2 . A familiar face Scotland boss, Steve Clarke was in attendance for the European tie.

3 . Battling hard Jordan Obita shields the ball from Partizan's Ognjen Ugreseic in the early stages.