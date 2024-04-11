Hibs have suffered an up and down season on the whole, now fighting uphill to avoid a bottom six Premiership finish following defeat to St Johnstone.

The club have gone through plenty of ups and downs over the years, and it’s no different in the transfer market. While the club have landed fan favourites aplenty, they have also had their fair share of signings who just haven’t lived up to the billing.

They have also had some youth stars who were tipped to become stars only to not quite hit the heights expected. With that in mind, we have rounded up some of the most memorable players who didn’t quite make the grade. Take a look below.

1 . Owain Tudur Jones Developed a reputation as a decent stopper at Inverness but that didn't translate to Easter Road, even after his old boss Terry Butcher joined him.

2 . Ryan McGivern Seemed like a no-brainer to re-sign him on a permanent deal after a solid loan spell the campaign before. However, his form fell off a cliff and he made a key error in the game which ultimately lost Hibs their top-flight status.

3 . Rowan Vine A key member of a St Johnstone team which finished third the year before. He didn't impress at all at Easter Road and finished the campaign doing the same for a Morton team that was relegated from the second tier.