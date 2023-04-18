4 clubs watched Hibs star defeat Hearts in Saturday's Edinburgh derby - including European heavyweights

The Turkish giants sent representatives to the game to monitor the 26-year-old closely as they enter the race for the striker’s signature this summer.

Also in attendance during the match at Easter Road were employees from Sheffield United, Middlesborough and Millwall. The latter side have retained an interest in the Scottish international despite Nisbet rejecting a move to them in January after Hibs had accepted an offer.

All parties would likely have been satisfied with what they saw as Nisbet rifled home the only goal of the game in a man-of-the-match performance which saw him bully the Hearts centre-backs from start to finish. He was later named the ‘star man’ in the SPFL Team of the Week for his efforts.

Kevin Nisbet celebrates after firing Hibs in front in the Edinburgh derby. Picture: SNS

The former Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic ace is expected to move on from the Capital club in the summer. He will soon enter the final year of his contract and Hibs are keen to cash in on their star asset rather than lose him for a paltry sum, as they did with former defender Ryan Porteous who signed for Watford in January for a six-figure fee.

Saturday’s strike was Nisbet’s 37th in a Hibs jersey since his move from East End Park in the summer of 2020. He’s netted 10 times in 14 games this campaign since returning from a knee injury which kept him out for over nine months.

Message from the editor