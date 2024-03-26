50 most valuable Scottish players including Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Man Utd and Liverpool stars

Here's a look at the 50 most valuable Scottish players today - how do they compare with Hearts' Lawrence Shankland?

By Jimmy Johnson
Published 26th Mar 2024, 19:00 GMT

With the international break not far away from its conclusion, let's take a look at the 50 most valuable Scottish footballers who are active today, according to data sourced from Transfermarkt. Who is your current Scottish MVP?

We'll be looking at stars who currently feature for clubs such as Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Manchester United and Liverpool. Please note that every market value presented in this piece is merely speculative - they are not necessarily a completely accurate representation of their actual transfer value. Additionally, not every player in this list was born in Scotland - if they have chosen to represent the Tartan Army internationally, they're fair game for inclusion.

Estimated market value: £30m

1. 1. Andy Robertson

Estimated market value: £30m

Estimated market value: £27m

2. 2. Scott McTominay

Estimated market value: £27m Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

Estimated market value: £26m

3. 3. John McGinn

Estimated market value: £26m

Estimated market value: £26m

4. 4. Aaron Hickey

Estimated market value: £26m

