With the international break not far away from its conclusion, let's take a look at the 50 most valuable Scottish footballers who are active today, according to data sourced from Transfermarkt . Who is your current Scottish MVP?

We'll be looking at stars who currently feature for clubs such as Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Manchester United and Liverpool. Please note that every market value presented in this piece is merely speculative - they are not necessarily a completely accurate representation of their actual transfer value. Additionally, not every player in this list was born in Scotland - if they have chosen to represent the Tartan Army internationally, they're fair game for inclusion.