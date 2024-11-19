A recruitment shake-up is on the way and how will it impact Hibs’ player trading?

Transfer business is something that has been criticised at Easter Road since the Gordon family came to Leith on July 2nd, 2019. Hibs will turn to Bournemouth head of recruitment analysis Garvan Stewart to help with that, amid Cherries owner Bill Foley’s minority stake in the club through Black Knights Football Club..

January is looming. While a busy run of games that head coach David Gray will hope sparks a run of wins to drag them away from the bottom of the Premiership is imminent, thoughts of who comes into the team in January will possibly be on the minds at HTC.

But what signings have Hibs made under the Gordon family? Here are 80 who’ve been brought in since July 2nd 2019. Some were or have been signed as key first team members, others as projects.

There are hits, misses and a bit of the in-between throughout managerial reigns of Paul Heckingbottom, Jack Ross, Shaun Maloney, Lee Johnson, Nick Montgomery and now Gray. Have a look.

1 . Dwight Gayle The most recent recruit. Scored once so far in Leith. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Nectar Triantis The defender turned midfielder on his second loan from Sunderland. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Jack Iredale Iredale has yet to get fully going in terms of minutes since joining Hibs on deadline day in August 24. | SNS Group Photo Sales