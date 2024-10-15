Hibs handed fans a glimpse of how the first-team prepare for matches this week by hosting an open training session.
Supporters gathered inside Easter Road this week to watch a session conducted by head coach David Gray and a host of first team stars not involved on international duty. They are looking to put the pain of defeat to Motherwell last time out behind them when facing Dundee United on Saturday.
Currently 10th in the Premiership, it’s been an up and down start to the season. But optimism will remain that a charge up the table isn’t far away.
From selfies with fans to a returning star from injury, here are 9 of the best photos from the session.
