9 brilliant photos from Hibs open training session as injured star returns and fans mix it with their heroes

By Ben Banks

Senior Football Writer

Published 15th Oct 2024, 12:00 BST

Hibs fans got a glimpse of their heroes going through their paces - and one on the comeback trail from injury.

Hibs handed fans a glimpse of how the first-team prepare for matches this week by hosting an open training session.

Supporters gathered inside Easter Road this week to watch a session conducted by head coach David Gray and a host of first team stars not involved on international duty. They are looking to put the pain of defeat to Motherwell last time out behind them when facing Dundee United on Saturday.

Currently 10th in the Premiership, it’s been an up and down start to the season. But optimism will remain that a charge up the table isn’t far away.

From selfies with fans to a returning star from injury, here are 9 of the best photos from the session.

David Gray was in control as the Hibs session got underway

1. Taking charge

David Gray was in control as the Hibs session got underway | SNS Group

A promising sight for fans was Martin Boyle after recent wrist surgery.

2. On the comeback trail

A promising sight for fans was Martin Boyle after recent wrist surgery. | SNS Group

Another training after missing the Motherwell game was Joe Newell.

3. In the mix

Another training after missing the Motherwell game was Joe Newell. | SNS Group

In the knowledge he's in the Hibs squad until January at least after a summer of rumours, Elie Youan will now be keen to make an impact in Leith like he has before.

4. Youan impact?

In the knowledge he's in the Hibs squad until January at least after a summer of rumours, Elie Youan will now be keen to make an impact in Leith like he has before. | SNS Group

