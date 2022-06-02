9 free agents Hibs could potentially sign this summer transfer window

New manager Lee Johnson has arrived and, after finishing eighth in the cinch Premiership last term, it’s a squad in need of serious work.

Several players are expected to leave Leith with the likes of Sylvester Jasper, Scott Allan, Rocky Bushiri and Drey Wright already confirmed to be moving on.

There are injury concerns in the forward areas, while the defence has a number of players over the age of 30.

David Marshall and Nohan Kenneh have already been signed, but many more are expected to follow. Though Hibs have shown in the past, most notably with Kevin Nisbet and Christian Doidge, they’re willing to pay transfer fees, the majority will arrive on freedom of contract.

We look at a few players Hibs could try to tempt to the Capital...

1. Regan Charles Cook (Ross County) Hibs need options on either wing and could do a lot worse than the Ross County man who finished as joint-top goalscorer in the cinch Premiership this past season. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. Jamie McCart (St Johnstone) With Darren McGregor, Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson another year older, not to mention Rocky Bushiri leaving and Ryan Porteous a potential sellable asset this summer, Hibs will be looking for defensive reinforcements. They've always been credited with an interest in McCart in the past. Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Conor McCarthy (St Mirren) Another centre-back option, the Irishman has enjoyed a couple of stellar seasons with St Mirren and is looking to take a step up this summer. Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. Dylan McGeouch (Hibs) Had suffered through disappointing spells with Sunderland and Aberdeen since leaving Hibs. Could a return to Easter Road spark his career back into life? Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group Photo Sales