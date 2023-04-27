Hibs are looking at a pretty thin centre-back corps when the 2022/23 season comes to an end and is likely the most pressing area to address during the summer window.
The didn’t replace Ryan Porteous after the former Easter Road hero was sold towards the end of January to English Championship side Watford. Will Fish has since come to the fore but the Manchester United loanee is due to head back down south.
That leaves Rocky Bushiri, who is yet to return after suffering a serious ankle injury near the beginning of the year, and club stalwart Paul Hanlon who is on the wrong side of 30.
Therefore, we should expect manager Lee Johnson and the club’s incoming director of football to make signing a couple of centre-halves a priority. And what better way to get value for money than in the free-agent market?
Here are nine names we reckon the Hibees could consider...
1. Jack Fitzwater (Livingston)
A solid option if Hibs want to go for someone tried and tested at this level. He's been attracting interest from clubs in England for some time and is certain to move on from David Martindale's men. Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group
2. Nico Gordon (Birmingham City)
Hibs do like to get themselves some projects and the 20-year-old would be one of those with high upside. He was expected to go the next level with Birmingham City after breaking through as a teenager last campaign but after an illness set him back early in the season he hasn't featured under a new manager. Photo: Shaun Botterill
3. Angus MacDonald (Aberdeen)
His signing in January has been one of the key reasons why Aberdeen's defensive record has improved so much. If the Dons don't want to go for the 30-year-old on a long-term basis then Hibs could certainly do a lot worse. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group
4. Stone Mambo (US Orleans)
What a name! Hibs have history for signing French defenders and this 24-year-old would be an interesting prospect. He's both got the physical and technical tools to impress at the back, while he's also comfortable in midfield. Photo: Creative Commons