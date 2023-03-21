9 players that Hibs that could target this summer - including former Easter Road loanee

A selection of players who could be targeted by the Easter Road club once the transfer window opens.

The season is approaching the business end as clubs battle for the remaining spots in the league table. For Hibs that means completing their comeback and leaping above rivals Hearts, securing third place and, unless we see a Scottish Cup final upset like no other, getting eight games in European football next term as their prize.

Even with all this going on, thoughts are still forwarding onto the summer months and how the squad can be improved.

Now, this author has neither the time nor the resources to scour the world for the best available talent within Hibs’ budget, but there are some interesting options both north and south of the border which they could be looking to bring in.

Here are some potential names...

1 . Nicky Devlin (Livingston) Right-back may not be as much of a need now if Lewis Miller can build on his performance at Celtic Park, but if Hibs are market for another then they should look no further than the Livingston right-back and captain, who is a strong defender and loves to burst forward with his searing pace. He's out of contract in the summer. Photo: Sammy Turner - SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Jack Fitzwater (Livingston) Will Fish will be expected to return to Manchester United while Rocky Bushiri is rehabbing a serious injury, so it makes perfect sense to add to the defensive corps. Fitzwater has been excellent for Livingston, especially over the last year and a half, and would be a solid addition. Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Max Johnston (Motherwell) If Hibs want to go a bit younger down the right-back route then Johnston is a highly promising candidate. He's been excellent since breaking into the Motherwell team. He would still cost a fee in terms of compensation, but with his deal set to expire Hibs don't need permission from the Steelmen to talk to him. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . Steven Fletcher (Dundee United) Hibs will need another target man forward when Mykola Kukharevych goes back to Troyes at the end of the season. They could do worse than a one-year rental on bringing their former hitman home. He's got another year on his deal at Dundee United but they could be playing in a different league by then and probably happy to get a big wage off the books. Photo: Euan Cherry - SNS Group Photo Sales