‘A calm influence on the team’ - Hibs boss singles out veteran for praise

David Marshall has been hailed as a calming influence on a young Hibs defence still adjusting to a new way of playing.

Head coach Nick Montgomery believes the veteran former Scotland goalkeeper’s adaptability has been crucial in getting his team to play out from the back, regardless of opposition pressure.

Montgomery, looking for his team to return to winning ways at home to Ross County tonight, said: "I think David is a fantastic goalkeeper. You only have to look at his career.

“I played with him in the Scotland Future squad many, many years ago – 20, probably! But he’s a goalkeeper and they seem to get better with age.

"What he has got is a real calm influence on the team. He doesn’t panic under pressure, he’s not someone who listens to outside noise, and he’s really important to the way we play.

“But what’s impressed me is that, at his age, he’s happy to adapt and completely change his game from what he was used to playing.

"For me, that’s massive and a testament to him as a character and a person.

“He’s been fantastic for me since I came in, he bought in straight away and I have a very good relationship with him.

“He’s a massive influence on the squad, everybody loves him, and his performances since I came in have been very, very good.

"I thought on the weekend (in the 0-0 draw with Celtic) he stayed calm when I needed him to stay calm. He’s a credit to himself and I really enjoy having him in the squad."

Montgomery says it’s too soon to talk about handing the 38-year-old a contract extension when his current deal expires at the end of the season, pointing out: "There are a number of players out of contract in the summer.

“Davie’s had a fantastic career and no doubt towards the end of the season we will have those conversations - but right now he’s concentrating on his training, helping the young players, and helping me.

"It’s not something we’ve had a discussion about, and I doubt we will for a while."

Martin Boyle is expected to be fit to start tonight despite training away from the group yesterday, Montgomery explaining: “He always seems to get a few kicks every game.

“There are times I want to rest him but I can’t. It’s important we look after certain players that are coming back from long term injuries and he’s quite robust.

“It’s about managing him in training because he is 100 miles per hour all the time. Sometimes you just have to drag him back and take him off so he’s not sprinting around in the set piece session, because that’s his personality.