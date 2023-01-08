'A little bit caught up in stuff he shouldn't' - Lee Johnson speaks on Momodou Bojang Hibs claims
Hibs manager Lee Johnson has played down claims attributed to Momodou Bojang in which the former Easter Road loanee alleged he was mistreated during his spell at the club.
Hibs announced on Friday that they had activated a break clause in the 21-year-old’s season-long loan stint, following rumours in December that the forward would likely depart in January as Johnson began trimming his bloated squad.
But quotes emerged from a Gambian-based outlet on social media in which Bojang apparently criticised Hibs for ‘treating him worse than an animal’ and likened his accommodation to a prison cell, with a video purporting to show the player’s flat. He also claimed to have ‘cried himself to sleep’.
The PFA is currently looking into the claims, as reported by the Daily Record, and the quotes were removed from social media and replaced with a statement that read: “We have decided to delete the videos and earlier post regarding Momodou Bojang. Momodou is a fantastic striker and will together with his lawyer and legal team take the right procedures in this matter.”
But speaking after his side’s 3-2 victory over Motherwell at Fir Park, Johnson dismissed the claims, adding: “I like Momo a lot, he is a good player and he has a lot of potential. No-one shouted at him. We wanted him to do well and we tried to help him as much as possible.
“Obviously we do exit interviews with players anyway and I think he has got a little bit caught up in stuff he shouldn’t, but he’s a good lad and he’s a good player and I wish him all the best.”