Hibs announced on Friday that they had activated a break clause in the 21-year-old’s season-long loan stint, following rumours in December that the forward would likely depart in January as Johnson began trimming his bloated squad.

But quotes emerged from a Gambian-based outlet on social media in which Bojang apparently criticised Hibs for ‘treating him worse than an animal’ and likened his accommodation to a prison cell, with a video purporting to show the player’s flat. He also claimed to have ‘cried himself to sleep’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PFA is currently looking into the claims, as reported by the Daily Record, and the quotes were removed from social media and replaced with a statement that read: “We have decided to delete the videos and earlier post regarding Momodou Bojang. Momodou is a fantastic striker and will together with his lawyer and legal team take the right procedures in this matter.”

Lee Johnson spoke on the claims after his side's 3-2 victory over Motherwell

But speaking after his side’s 3-2 victory over Motherwell at Fir Park, Johnson dismissed the claims, adding: “I like Momo a lot, he is a good player and he has a lot of potential. No-one shouted at him. We wanted him to do well and we tried to help him as much as possible.