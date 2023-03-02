"A player who will go to the top": Hibs boss says sky is the limit for talented youngster Eilidh Adams
Hibs manager Dean Gibson has high hopes for starlet Eilidh Adams after she spent another successful week away with Scotland’s Under 19s.
The 18-year-old has name become a permanent fixture in Hibs first team since her debut in 2019. Adams scored in all three Edinburgh derbies last season, the highlight coming at Tynecastle where she scored a 90th-minute winner.
The 2020/21 SWPL 1 young player of the season was awarded a two-and-a-half-year contract in January and the striker has already netted 11 goals for the club so far this season. After scoring again for Scotland Under 19s a couple of weeks ago, Gibson believes the sky is the limit for the youngster.
“I always say to Eilidh, she will go as far as she wants to in the game”, Gibson told the Edinburgh Evening News. “She’s got every attribute. The things that she doesn’t have are the things that you can improve. A lot of players have the other side, but you can’t teach athleticism and teach someone to be tall. She’s got all of that. The things that she doesn’t have, she is only 18-years-old and that comes with age and experience.
“Eilidh will be, in my opinion, a player that will go to the top. That will come down to how she works and she works harder than anyone that I have ever seen. She is be a big player for us, whether off the bench or through the starting 11, she will impact the game one way or another.”