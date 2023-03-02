The 18-year-old has name become a permanent fixture in Hibs first team since her debut in 2019. Adams scored in all three Edinburgh derbies last season, the highlight coming at Tynecastle where she scored a 90th-minute winner.

The 2020/21 SWPL 1 young player of the season was awarded a two-and-a-half-year contract in January and the striker has already netted 11 goals for the club so far this season. After scoring again for Scotland Under 19s a couple of weeks ago, Gibson believes the sky is the limit for the youngster.

“I always say to Eilidh, she will go as far as she wants to in the game”, Gibson told the Edinburgh Evening News. “She’s got every attribute. The things that she doesn’t have are the things that you can improve. A lot of players have the other side, but you can’t teach athleticism and teach someone to be tall. She’s got all of that. The things that she doesn’t have, she is only 18-years-old and that comes with age and experience.

Eilidh Adams scored in every Edinburgh derby last season. Picture: Michael Hulf / Hibernian FC