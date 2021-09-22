Aaron Hickey gets first Scotland call alongside Hibs duo for Denmark under-21 clash at Tynecastle
Hibs pair Josh Doig and James Scott have been chosen by Scotland under-21 boss Scot Gemmill for the forthcoming squad to face Denmark in the European championship qualification stages.
Doig will be in the mix at Tynecastle next month along with former Hearts defender Aaron Hickey – now at Bologna – who is seeking his maiden Scotland under-21 cap.
It marks a memorable week for the 19-year-old who swept in an impressive first goal for the Serie A side against Genoa on Tuesday night.
Hibs defender Doig pulled out of his first international call-up through injury in May but made his debut against Turkey last month. He will be joined among the ranks by current team-mate Scott, at Easter Road on loan from Hull, former Hibee loan player Glenn Middleton and ex-Hearts youth Marc Leonard.
The match is scheduled for Hearts’ home ground on October 7 with a 7.05pm kick off and shown live on BBC Scotland having been switched from Scandinavia at Denmark’s request.
SCOTLAND
Goalkeepers: Brian Kinnear (West Ham United), Ross Sinclair (St Johnstone), Cieran Slicker (Manchester City).Defenders: Harrison Ashby (West Ham United), Tom Clayton (Liverpool), Josh Doig (Hibernian), Aaron Hickey (Bologna), Lewis Mayo (Partick Thistle), Adam Montgomery (Celtic), Calvin Ramsay (Aberdeen), Stephen Welsh (Celtic).Midfielders: Scott Banks (Crystal Palace), Jack Burroughs (Ross County), Lewis Fiorini (Lincoln City), Scott High (Huddersfield Town), Stephen Kelly (Rangers), Marc Leonard (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ben Williamson (Livingston).Forwards: Kai Kennedy (Dunfermline Athletic), Dapo Mebude (AFC Wimbledon), Glenn Middleton (St Johnstone), James Scott (Hibernian), Jack Stretton (Derby County).