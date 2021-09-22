Aaron Hickey gets first Scotland call alongside Hibs duo for Denmark under-21 clash at Tynecastle

Josh Doig. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Doig will be in the mix at Tynecastle next month along with former Hearts defender Aaron Hickey – now at Bologna – who is seeking his maiden Scotland under-21 cap.

It marks a memorable week for the 19-year-old who swept in an impressive first goal for the Serie A side against Genoa on Tuesday night.

Hibs defender Doig pulled out of his first international call-up through injury in May but made his debut against Turkey last month. He will be joined among the ranks by current team-mate Scott, at Easter Road on loan from Hull, former Hibee loan player Glenn Middleton and ex-Hearts youth Marc Leonard.

Aaron Hickey celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A match between Bologna FC v Genoa CFC at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on September 21. (Photo by Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/Getty Images)

The match is scheduled for Hearts’ home ground on October 7 with a 7.05pm kick off and shown live on BBC Scotland having been switched from Scandinavia at Denmark’s request.

SCOTLAND

Goalkeepers: Brian Kinnear (West Ham United), Ross Sinclair (St Johnstone), Cieran Slicker (Manchester City).Defenders: Harrison Ashby (West Ham United), Tom Clayton (Liverpool), Josh Doig (Hibernian), Aaron Hickey (Bologna), Lewis Mayo (Partick Thistle), Adam Montgomery (Celtic), Calvin Ramsay (Aberdeen), Stephen Welsh (Celtic).Midfielders: Scott Banks (Crystal Palace), Jack Burroughs (Ross County), Lewis Fiorini (Lincoln City), Scott High (Huddersfield Town), Stephen Kelly (Rangers), Marc Leonard (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ben Williamson (Livingston).Forwards: Kai Kennedy (Dunfermline Athletic), Dapo Mebude (AFC Wimbledon), Glenn Middleton (St Johnstone), James Scott (Hibernian), Jack Stretton (Derby County).

