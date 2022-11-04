Hibs endured a difficult night in the north-east

An entertaining first half ended in chaotic fashion with more than five minutes of checks ending with Miovski converting at the second attempt after seeing his first effort saved by David Marshall, who was penalised for leaving his line. Mykola Kukharevych scored a consolation goal initially ruled out for offside before being overturned as the Dons leapfrogged Hibs into third place.

The visitors were without Martin Boyle but didn’t show it in the opening exchanges. Kyle Magennis, restored to the starting line-up after returning from suspension, Ewan Henderson, and Joe Newell all had a couple of chances each in the first period, Henderson going closest with a clever flicked header from Chris Cadden’s lobbed cross but Kelle Roos pulled off a fine save to tip the ball over the bar.

Newell and Kukharevych nearly combined for the opener on 20 minutes after a swift move down the right but the ball seemed to get stuck under the midfielder’s feet as he looked to pull the trigger. At the other end Rocky Bushiri mopped up after Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes had raced through on goal after giving Ryan Porteous the slip in midfield and ten minutes before the break Marijan Čabraja cleared a shot virtually off the line after the Cape Verde internationalist looked certain to open the scoring after a quick counter-attack.

Into first-half injury time, Lopes chased a ball into the box and went down as Marshall rushed from his line to smother the danger. The home fans appealed for a penalty and thus began the lengthy delay of VAR checks – first for an offside against Lopes, then for the penalty itself. The spot-kick was eventually given, although it wasn’t off the stonewall variety, and Marshall saved to his right from Miovski. Play continued but another VAR check was signalled and referee David Munro ordered a retake, understood to be for Marshall leaving his line. Miovski stepped up again, Marshall guessed correctly but couldn’t keep it out a second time. In the aftermath the ‘keeper appeared to boot the ball at the North Macedonian internationalist and a minor rammy ensued on the goal-line with the Hibs skipper earning a yellow card.

Miovski scored his and the Dons’ second shortly after the restart, heading in from a corner, and Ramadani made it three on the hour mark when his effort from the edge of the box flew in with Marshall possibly unsighted.

Johnson reacted by throwing on Elias Melkersen for Henderson and the Norwegian had an immediate impact, flicking on Čabraja’s cross for Kukharevych who knocked home from close range. The flag was raised but after another VAR check the goal was awarded.

Any hopes Hibs might have had of an unlikely comeback were extinguished when substitute Marley Watkins slid the ball across goal and as the visitors failed to clear their lines, Clarkson cheekily backheeled into the net from close range.