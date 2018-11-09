Aberdeen v Hibs: Florian Kamberi and Jamie Maclaren start in attack for the visitors with Ryan Porteous also back in starting XI

Have your say

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon has made four changes to the team that lost 1-0 to St Johnstone six days ago.

Florian Kamberi returns to the fold after serving his suspension while there are also starts for Ryan Porteous Darren McGregor and Vykintas Slivka. Australian Mark Milligan has been handed the captaincy for tonight's match at Pittodrie.

As expected, Paul Hanlon, David Gray, Emerson Hyndman and Thomas Agyepong miss out through injury.

Aberdeen: Lewis, Logan, Shinnie, McKenna, Wilson, McGinn, Mackay-Steven, May, Devlin, Ferguson, Lowe. Subs: Cerny, Considine, Ball, Gleeson, Wright, Anderson, Cosgrove.

Hibs: Bogdan, Ambrose, McGregor, Porteous, Milligan, Boyle, Slivka, Mallan, Stevenson, Maclaren, Kamberi. Subs: Marciano, Whittaker, Mavrias, Horgan, Bartley, Gullan, Allan.

Referee: Alan Muir