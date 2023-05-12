Aberdeen v Hibs: Special guest, Big crowd, Team news; Form guide; Referee ...

Hibs could leapfrog Hearts into fourth, a European spot, if they win and their Edinburgh rivals fail to win away to St Mirren. A win for Aberdeen and defeat for Hearts could leave the Dons one win away from a guaranteed third place finish.

The fixture is also heading for a sellout as fans flock to the ground to make the most of the Gothenburg anniversary weekend celebrations. Aberdeen have been celebrating the 40th anniversary of their famous 1983 Cup Winners' Cup win this week, and Sir Alex Ferguson's triumphant players will be at the match as the tributes continue.

Match details

Josh Campbell and Aberdeen's Ylber Ramadami in action when the teams last met at Easter Road in January

Who: Aberdeen v Hibernian. What: cinch Scottish Premiership. Where: Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen. When: Saturday, May 13. Kick-off 3pm. Referee: Nick Walsh. Assistants: Frank Connor and Chris Rae. Fourth official: Alan Muir. VAR: Andrew Dallas. Assistant VAR: David Dunne.

TV and ticket info

More than 1,200 away fans have already bought their tickets. Prices start from £30 for adults and can be purchased directly from the Hibs e-ticketing website. The SPFL no longer permits live streaming inside the UK & Ireland. But international subscribers can watch live on Hibs TV. Highlights are on Sportscene on BBC Scotland at 7.30pm.

Team news

Hibs are expected to be without Jake Doyle-Hayes after he was taken off with a head injury last weekend. Rocky Bushiri is back in contention after playing in a midweek friendly against Newcastle. Mykola Kukharevych “would be a risk”, according to Lee Johnson but will probably make the bench. Martin Boyle, Aiden McGeady and Kyle Magennis are long-term injury absentees.

Graeme Shinnie misses out again for Aberdeen as he continues his four-match ban following the red card against Ross County. Ross McCrorie is set to miss out after having hernia surgery.

Form guide

Hibs have recovered well from a poor run with two wins and a draw from their last three matches, setting them up nicely for the last four matches. Aberdeen have won each of their last five home league games. The last four of those wins have come without conceding a goal.

Head-to-head

Aberdeen have only lost one of their last 13 home league games against Hibs, winning their last three in a row since a 1-0 defeat in May 2021. But Hibs won the last meeting at Easter Road 6-0, Jim Goodwin losing his job after the match as a result.

Bookies’ odds

Aberdeen 11/10, Draw 5/2, Hibernian 12/5, with McBookie.

Another thing