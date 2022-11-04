Aberdeen v Hibs: TV channel; kick-off time; team news; form guide; odds

Match details

Who: Aberdeen v Hibernian. What: cinch Scottish Premiership. Where: Pittodrie, Aberdeen. When: Friday, November 4. Kick-off 7.30pm. Referee: David Munro. VAR: Steven Kirkland.

TV and ticket info

Hibs defender Ryan Porteous and Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin were the main talking points after the last meeting in September. Picture: Paul Devlin / SNS

The match is being streamed on a pay-per-view basis on Red TV at a cost of £13.99. Rob Maclean will be leading Aberdeen’s coverage, with special guests Steve Tosh and Russell Anderson. It gets underway at 7pm. Hibs TV subscribers can also watch the match live on the club’s dedicated channel.

Team news

Martin Boyle is unlikely to feature for Hibs after suffering a lower-leg injury against St Mirren last weekend, which prompted a visit to a specialist on Wednesday. But Kyle Magennis returns from suspension while Demetri Mitchell is back in the squad after illness. Lewis Miller is out with a fresh injury behind his knee while Harry McKirdy (thigh), Jake Doyle-Hayes (ankle), Kevin Nisbet (knee), Momo Bojang (groin) and Aiden McGeady (knee) remain out. Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes is close to returning from a groin injury but is unlikely to be ready to feature. Callum Roberts (hamstring) and Dante Polvara both remain on the sidelines.

Form guide

Aberdeen won four of their five league games at Pittodrie this season and can leapfrog Hibs into third spot with a victory. They will be confident of doing so against a Hibs team who have lost four out of their six matches away from home. Hibs, however, bounced back last week from a three-match losing streak with probably their best performance of the season to beat St Mirren 3-0 at Easter Road.

Head-to-head

Hibs prevailed 3-1 at Easter Road Stadium back in September, Ryan Porteous and Jim Goodwin making the headlines. The Hibs defender was accused of "blatant cheating" by Goodwin after winning a contentious penalty as Liam Scales was sent off. Porteous was sent off on his last visit to Pittodrie in March. This fixture went in favour of the home team last season, with Aberdeen winning twice at Pittodrie and Hibs twice at Easter Road. Hibs’ last win in the granite city was in May 2021, when Christian Doidge scored the only goal. You have to go back to 2012 for the last Hibs win at Pittodrie before that, a Mark Reynolds own goal and Sean O'Hanlon giving the manager Pat Fenlon a 2-1 victory.

Manager thoughts

Hibs manager Lee Johnson: “There was a lot of controversy that surrounded that last game for a number of reasons so I think naturally that will bring a little bit of edge to the game."

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin: “It's going to be a difficult game. Hibs are a very good side. They leapfrogged us into third spot last weekend and we would like to try and take that place back. That's the kind of language we're talking about here, we're not looking for anything else from the game.”

Bookies’ odds

Aberdeen 6/4; Draw 12/5; Hibs 17/10, with McBookie.

